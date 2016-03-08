Skriniar: 'Inter? I would be happy to stay here forever...'
14 October at 09:30Inter defender Milan Skriniar spoke about the nerazzurri, here is what he had to say on the matter as he spoke to Idnes (via SportMediaset): " How much are you worth? I have no idea, I really don't know anything about transfer prices. I know that the amounts that are being mentioned are huge but who knows if it is even true, let's see. Inter Milan? I would be happy to stay here for my entire career, similar to Marek Hamsik with Napoli. Inter are a huge club and the fact that we are in the UCL gives us even more visibility. It's amazing to play in the UCL, it's a dream come true for sure. When I heard the Uefa Champions league song at the San Siro in our game against Tottenham, I got the chills...".
