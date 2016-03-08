Skriniar: 'Inter is a top club, I want to win the Champions League here'

His name often ends up being among the most talked about in the market, but at a time when Inter are struggling to recognize the true symbols of a team, Milan Skriniar has assured his loyalty to the club in a recent interview. 
 
"If the Champions League with Inter is a dream? Of course, to win it with them would be even nicer. Hamsik played 12 years with Napoli, if I do the same with Inter, I will definitely be happy. Inter is a great club. 
 
"Spalletti? He's a coach who wants all things to be right and clear, which I like. He always wants to know how his players work, from the defenders to the strikers. He's a great person, and as a coach, I think he's very strong. 
 
"As a child, I wanted to become a footballer, play for a top club and now I'm in one. Like many other players I want to win something, the Champions League is a dream for many, and for me as well," he concluded. 

