Skriniar: 'It's time to beat Juve. I dream of winning the UCL with Inter'

11 July at 09:45
Inter Mian's Milan Skriniar spoke to Corriere dello Sport on the occasion of the beginning of the Nerazzurri's pre-season preparations.

"The times has come to win. When you play with the Nerazzurri shirt you can't be ok with finishing second. I dream of raising the Champions League trophy with Inter," he said.

"Juve has been winning for 8 years but the right time has come to try to get closer and beat them. We work hard to win and we can do it but now we have to work even harder. A new coach has arrived and we are all loaded, we can't wait to start the new season in a big way. We must always aim at the maximum, without ever being satisfied.

"Conte? He has the right mindset. We are a strong team and we must work with the goal of winning. The coach explains us every detail, we have changed our way of doing things with respect to the past.

"I'll have to adapt to the three-man defence but I'm not worried. Godin has the experience and the winning mentality that is needed. He is used to challenging and stoping top player, he is a really good transfer," Skriniar concluded.

