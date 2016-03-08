Skriniar on PSG draw: 'We are improving under Conte's system'

Inter defender Milan Skriniar believes that the side is improving playing in Antonio Conte's system after a draw against Paris Saint-Germain.



It was Thomas Tuchel's men who had scored first through Thilo Kehrer but there was late drama as Samuele Longo scored a last-ditch equalizer to tie the game 1-1 in the 93rd minute.



After the game, Skriniar was talking to the Inter website and he said: "We had more opportunities than them to score, then fortunately we straightened it to the last one. Match after match, we are doing better and better: we are growing a lot following Conte's tactics."