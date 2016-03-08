Skriniar reveals favourite song of Inter fans

Inter defender Milan Skriniar spoke to Inter TV yesterday night: “Playing for Inter means a lot to me. I’ve always wanted to play for a big club. That’s my dream since I was a child. Now I am happy, we will play the Champions League again and we deserve it. My favourite song? I like when fans sing ‘Amala’, I liked San Siro also when I was playing for Samp. The first time I played there I was acting like a tourist. Now it’s a dream for me to play there all the times.”

