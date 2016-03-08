Skriniar: ‘Ronaldo was my idol’

An interview to Inter’s defender Milan Skriniar has been published on today’s match program at the San Siro: “San Siro can leave you breathless, I am serious”, Skriniar said.

“When I played here for the first time I couldn’t be happier. I had the feeling I was in an extraordinary stadium. Inter means a lot to me. Now we are also back in the Champions League and that’s great to me. When I was a child I wanted to play for a big team. My idol was Ronaldo, the one that played for Inter, and when I was 5-6 I received a pair of football boots for Christmas, I will never forget that day.”

