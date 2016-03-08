According to Sky Sport , however, it will remain a dream, even though the outlet didn't deny that there have been negotiations. Luca Marchetti, Sky's correspondent, said this about the deal.

"At the moment, it doesn't seem like there are any negotiations between Milan and Lazio for Milinkovic-Savic, even though contacts have previously taken place.

"There is an undeniable interest from the Rossoneri, just as there was also an attempt made through formulas that have never satisfied Lazio. It remains difficult to think that the negotiations can be closed within 24 hours, given the formula of the deal and the fact that Lazio would need a replacement."

It remains to be seen how the Mercato will finish for Milan, although there's a feeling that Leonardo isn't quite done yet.

At Milan, despite the fact that there are less than 24 hours left of the market, the fans continue to dream of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.