Sky Italia: Agent of Roma star spotted at Trigoria
09 August at 16:40Suso's agent Alessandro Lucci was recently spotted at Roma's training ground, amidst rumors linking Roma with a move for the Spaniard.
Roma missed out on a move for Malcom despite the fact that they had agreed a fee for the Brazilian and had announced the agreement. Barcelona though had offered a higher fee and the player was sold to the Catalan side.
Sky Italia state that Lucci was spotted at Roma's training ground with rumors linking Suso with a move to Roma with the giallorossi seeing him as an alternative to Malcom.
Leonardo and Rino Gattuso have been firm about keeping hold of the Spaniard and feel that he is a vital part of the club going forward.
Roma have not made an offer to sign the player, as things stand. And they would need a fee of about 35 million euros to convince the rossoneri into letting the former Liverpool man leave.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
