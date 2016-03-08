In the last hours, Juventus have initiated contacts with the player's entourage, looking to perhaps secure another Emre Cam signing, who agreed to join the Turin side one year before his contract expired.

The Belgian midfielder is also followed by Inter and Napoli, although both arguably don't have the economic resources that Juventus have. However, Tottenham could push for a sale to one of these two, as they would then most likely get something out of their star.