Sky: Juventus in talks with Tottenham star Dembele
11 June at 23:23Juventus, according to reports from Sky Italia, have entered the race for Tottenham's midfielder Mousa Dembele, whose contract expires in 2019.
In the last hours, Juventus have initiated contacts with the player's entourage, looking to perhaps secure another Emre Cam signing, who agreed to join the Turin side one year before his contract expired.
The Belgian midfielder is also followed by Inter and Napoli, although both arguably don't have the economic resources that Juventus have. However, Tottenham could push for a sale to one of these two, as they would then most likely get something out of their star.
Huge congratulations to my brother @JanVertonghen on his appearance for @BelRedDevils #RedTogether pic.twitter.com/n7vtiaLBoO— Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) 2 juni 2018
