Slavia Prague have responded to Inter striker Romelu Lukaku following his complaint that he was racially abused during the Champions League fixture mid-week.“Today it happened twice with me and that is not right with people. We are in 2019, there are many players with many different nationalities in their teams.“When there are people that for me are bad, at the stadium, that’s not a good example for the kids.“I hope that UEFA now do something about it, because the whole stadium did it when Lautaro scored the first goal, and that’s not good for the people watching this game.”The Czech outfit responded strongly, denying the claims and defending their club:"We must reject that there has been racist chanting of the whole stadium," they said."We analysed available footages, and none confirmed Mr Lukaku’s statement. The club has already apologised for individuals’ behaviour and it would be appropriate for Mr Lukaku to apologise for his words too."Anthony Privetera