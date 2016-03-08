Smalling: 'I became vegan for animal welfare, Lukaku asked for recipes!'

Manchester United loanee and Roma defender Chris Smalling has revealed that he has now gone vegan and his former United teammate Romelu Lukaku even asked for recipies.



In an interview that Smalling gave to the BBC recently, he talked about going vegan and what others thought of it.



He said: ​"Also Lukaku asked me questions about my vegan diet. I sent him many recipes that we make at home. Teammates ask questions. The jokes are there, it's normal, but they still want to listen to my path and ask questions.



"Why did I become a vegan? The thing that pushed me the most is animal welfare. Maybe I started with health aspects, since I was better off after the games. Then I saw some documentaries, read books and discovered things that are hard to ignore. "