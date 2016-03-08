Smalling set for Roma medical: here is when

29 August at 22:15
Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is set for a loan move to Roma, with a medical set to be held soon.

The defender will come from Manchester United on loan, with the fee set at 3 million euros, with the right of redemption between 16 and 17 million. The deal is in fact concluded, as Sky Sport recounts.

Smalling is expected in the capital as early as tomorrow, for medical examinations before the signing of the Giallorossi contract. And Juventus does not smile: now the deal with the Bianconeri for Daniele Rugani, who will remain in Turin, has in fact disappeared.

