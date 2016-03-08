SMS: Inzaghi confirms offers for Man Utd, AC Milan and Juve target
17 August at 15:51Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi revealed on Friday that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will remain at Lazio for at least one more season.
The Italian manager spoke on the eve of Lazio’s home clash against Napoli.
“Sergej has received many offers this summer but he will remain with us”, Inzaghi said.
“I’ve spoken with the club and I know he wants to remain here. He wants to stay, I’ve spoken with the player as well and everybody wants to do the best for Lazio. He is a very talented player who is willing to offer his talent to the rest of the team.”
“It’s going to be a complicated season for him because he has to confirm what he did last season.”
Milinkovic-Savic had been linked with moves to Man United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Juventus.
A report of Il Sole 24 Ore claimed yesterday that the player would join AC Milan today but the president of the Rossoneri Scaroni did also confirm that AC Milan will sign no more players after the likes of Laxalt, Bakayoko, and Castillejo.
