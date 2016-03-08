SMS: 'Life's two certainties? Death and the fact that Lazio never give up' - pics

Milinkovic.Savic.Lazio.smorfia.capitano.2019.20.jpg GETTY IMAGES
11 January at 22:10
Simone Inzaghi's Lazio took on Rino Gattuso's Napoli in the Italian Serie A earlier today. In the end, Lazio won the game by a 1-0 score line thanks to a late Ciro Immobile goal. Inzaghi's team have been doing incredibly well of late as they have won ten straight games. After the game, Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic posted the following message on Instagram, here is what SMS had to say on the matter: 'Life's certainties? Death and the fact that Lazio never give up...'. More to come as you can view a picture on the matter right here. For more news, click here...
 

