SMS: 'Life's two certainties? Death and the fact that Lazio never give up' - pics
11 January at 22:10Simone Inzaghi's Lazio took on Rino Gattuso's Napoli in the Italian Serie A earlier today. In the end, Lazio won the game by a 1-0 score line thanks to a late Ciro Immobile goal. Inzaghi's team have been doing incredibly well of late as they have won ten straight games. After the game, Lazio's Milinkovic-Savic posted the following message on Instagram, here is what SMS had to say on the matter: 'Life's certainties? Death and the fact that Lazio never give up...'. More to come as you can view a picture on the matter right here. For more news, click here...
