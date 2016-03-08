Sms to AC Milan almost impossible but Leonardo prepares huge bid

AC Milan are ready to make a big offer to sign Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, sources have told Calciomercato.com.



Claudio Lotito wants more than € 100 million to sell the Serbian star but the Rossoneri can’t sign the talented midfielder on a permanent deal as they need to stick to the rules of Financial Fair Play.



According to our sources, AC Milan are ready to make a € 40 million loan bid keeping an option to sign the player’s permanent for € 70 million at the end of the season.



AC Milan are dreaming of signing Milinkovic-Savic and although the mission to convince Lotito is almost impossible, the Rossoneri still want to try to sign the 23-year-old.



The Serie A giants could also offer to include Fabio Borini in a potential player-plus cash swap deal.



The former Southampton and Liverpool winger is a long time target of Lazio who are also in need of reinforcements on the wings. Borini’s inclusion in the deal, however, gives no guarantees that Lotito will sell Milinkovic-Savic.

