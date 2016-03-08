SMS to have new release clause: Juve, AC Milan and Real on alert

Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will sign a contract extension with the Biancocelesti, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Serbia International had been linked with moves to Juventus, AC Milan and Real Madrid and right now the Merengues are the only club that can sign the 23-year-old as the transfer window in Spain expires on the 23rd of August.



Juventus had made Milinkovic-Savic their summer transfer priority before having the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. SMS'asking price was € 150 million at the beginning of the summer and the Old Lady opted to sign Ronaldo instead paying 'only' € 112 million to secure the services of CR7.



AC Milan had been in talks with the player's agent Nemanja Kezmann but no negotiations have ever been hold between the two club.



According to Il Corriere dello Sport Milinkovic-Savic could sign a new € 3.2 million-a-year deal until 2023. A release clause could be included in the new contract of the Serbia International whose price-tag decreased to € 120 million at the end of the summer transfer campaign.