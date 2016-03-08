SNS and Chiesa top of Milan's shopping list

20 March at 09:30
If Milan manage to qualify for the Champions League, then they will have a busy summer ahead. 
 
According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the likes of Saint-Maximin (Nice) Deulofeu (Watford) and Everton (Gremio) Diawara (Napoli), Duncan and Seni (Sassuolo) are all targets for the Milan club.
 
Suso, Calhanoglu (return to Germany) and Cutrone (discontent with lack of playing time) are all likely to leave in an attempt to raise funds with the big names of Chiesa (Fiorentina) and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) remaining the dream for the Rossoneri. 


Milan are currently 4th in Serie A, 2 points behind Inter.


 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.