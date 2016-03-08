SNS and Chiesa top of Milan's shopping list

If Milan manage to qualify for the Champions League, then they will have a busy summer ahead.



According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the likes of Saint-Maximin (Nice) Deulofeu (Watford) and Everton (Gremio) Diawara (Napoli), Duncan and Seni (Sassuolo) are all targets for the Milan club.



Suso, Calhanoglu (return to Germany) and Cutrone (discontent with lack of playing time) are all likely to leave in an attempt to raise funds with the big names of Chiesa (Fiorentina) and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) remaining the dream for the Rossoneri.





Milan are currently 4th in Serie A, 2 points behind Inter.







