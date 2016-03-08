Social media boom: is Dybala the next CR7?

The understanding between Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala improved training by training, from match to match, and not only on the field but also outside. On social media, to be precise. The photos published on Instagram that portray the Argentine together with CR7 bring an average of 1.1 million likes.



La Joya boasts over 23 million followers on Instagram, but the greatest number of 'hearts' arrives when he posts pictures together with the Portuguese, a real driving force for Juventus' social media from the day he arrived in Turin.



It is important to note, among other things, how this type of analysis and statistics is central to the strategies of the companies, also regarding the market. The arrival of Ronaldo at Juventus is a very limpid example. In addition to improving the team, CR7 was purchased to make a leap in quality in terms of brand recognition.



Ronaldo is driving Juve and Dybala both on and off the pitch. Three months after his arrival at Juventus, the club's followers on various social networks grew from 50 million to almost 62. An increase of eleven million followers within three months. An immediate impact like what Ronaldo is having on the pitch. Even if Ronaldo is not eternal, Juventus seem to have one of the next social media phenomena in Dybala. But first, the little Argentine will have to give answers on the pitch.