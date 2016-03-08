Social media pays tribute to Davide Astori: An icon remembered

04 March at 19:00
It was exactly an year ago today that late Fiorentina captain Davide Astori met a tragic demise in his hotel room in the morning hours of the day that would have seen him lead the La Viola out against Udinese.

And the social media has been abuzz today with activity about the former Italian international. Tributes are pouring out from all across the world, as we remember a man who was only 31 and still had many years of football left. Above all, Astori was a wonderful human being.

  Be it football clubs or fans, no one has backed away from paying homage to the late defender.

 
 

