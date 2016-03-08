Social media pays tribute to Davide Astori: An icon remembered
And the social media has been abuzz today with activity about the former Italian international. Tributes are pouring out from all across the world, as we remember a man who was only 31 and still had many years of football left. Above all, Astori was a wonderful human being.
You'll never be forgotten, Davide#DA13 pic.twitter.com/f8mFbwZKq4— Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) March 4, 2019
Be it football clubs or fans, no one has backed away from paying homage to the late defender.
A un anno dalla scomparsa di Davide Astori, resta in tutti noi un vuoto incolmabile 1⃣3⃣— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 4, 2019
Davide Astori passed away one year ago today, leaving a void in all our hearts 1⃣3⃣ #DA13 pic.twitter.com/pc2wXKGXOO
Davide Astori, always in our hearts ❤️ #DA13 pic.twitter.com/79BcCHTw3V— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 4, 2019
E già passato un anno.
In ricordo di Davide Astori.
Ciao Davide. #DA13
Go to comments