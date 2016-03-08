Sokratis gives Arsenal Europa League boost after win against Napoli
19 April at 12:25Arsenal defender Sokratis has spoken with Sky Sport after the Gunners' 1-0 win over Napoli. "We did well in the first game in London and we played very well in the 60th minute at the San Paolo. We were focused and we defended very well. Now it's time to bring results. We can finish among the top four in the Premier League and, why not, win the Europa League".
The Gunners celebrated last night's win at the San Paolo with a controversial tweet that most of Napoli fans didn't take very well at all.
Arsenal sit fourth in the Premier League table with 66 points, just as much as Chelsea. The Gunners, however, have one match in hand.
Unai Emery's side will face Valencia in the Europa League semi-finals. Chelsea and Eintracht are the other semifinalists of the competition. Speaking after Napoli's loss against the Gunners, Carlo Ancelotti said that the Azzurri can build 'something special' next season.
Go to comments