Solskjaer asks United board to go big in January transfer window

08 September at 11:20
English Premier League outfit Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked the board to go big and sign as many as four players in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils had a pretty poor summer transfer window where they let go few of the big names but could not sign their replacement.

However, as per Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer has given a list of four players that he would want United to sign in the January transfer window.

The list include Juventus star playmaker Paulo Dybala, Tottenham Hotspur veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen, Newcastle United’s young midfielder Sean Longstaff and Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated winger Jadon Sancho.

