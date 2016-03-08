Solskjaer boss warns Inter: 'Sanchez will return to Manchester United'
28 January at 14:10Alexis Sanchez won't stay at Inter after the season's end, as stated by Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Chilean arrived at Inter last summer on a dry loan until the end of the season, but it was believed that negotiations for a permanent transfer would take place.
Instead, it seems that the Red Devils have decided to keep the striker for next season, although anything can happen on the market. During today's press conference (via Calciomercato.com), the manager was asked about the future of Sanchez, sending a clear signal to Inter.
"He will return to Manchester United and show everyone that they were wrong," he stated.
Arriving in the summer from England, Sanchez has so far been unlucky in his second Italian spell: 7 appearances - 5 in the league, 1 in the Champions League and 1 in the Italian Cup, 1 goal and an assist.
A bad ankle injury has affected his performances and also kept him on the sidelines for a significant period. Now he's back at Conte's disposal, who will be able to use it until the end of the season. Yes, because then he will return to United. Word of Solskjaer.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments