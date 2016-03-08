Solskjaer comments on Lukaku-Inter rumours
17 July at 12:45Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku is being heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan this summer; the two clubs reportedly locked in negotiations to try and thrash out a deal. However, there is some distance between United's demands and what Inter are prepared to offer.
When asked about Lukaku's future on the club's pre-season tour in Australia, head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that:
"You know, the day we start the league I’m sure everyone who’s here will give absolutely everything for Manchester United.
"We are going to have a strong team with players who want to give everything.
"There’s always rumours, speculation about Man United players but when the league starts we batten the hatches down and we stick together as a team."
If Inter want to sign Lukaku, they will need to offload wantaway Argentine forward Mauro Icardi yet the club seem set on the Belgian forward as their ideal marquee signing to present new head coach Antonio Conte with this summer.
