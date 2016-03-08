Solskjaer comments on Lukaku-Inter rumours

17 July at 12:45
Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku is being heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan this summer; the two clubs reportedly locked in negotiations to try and thrash out a deal. However, there is some distance between United's demands and what Inter are prepared to offer.

When asked about Lukaku's future on the club's pre-season tour in Australia, head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that:

"​You know, the day we start the league I’m sure everyone who’s here will give absolutely everything for Manchester United.

"We are going to have a strong team with players who want to give everything.

"There’s always rumours, speculation about Man United players but when the league starts we batten the hatches down and we stick together as a team."

If Inter want to sign Lukaku, they will need to offload wantaway Argentine forward Mauro Icardi yet the club seem set on the Belgian forward as their ideal marquee signing to present new head coach Antonio Conte with this summer.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.