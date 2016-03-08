Solskjaer confirms United working on ‘one or two’ deals

31 July at 11:35
English Premier League outfit Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that his club are working on ‘one or two’ deals.

Those comments came after the Red Devils win in a friendly match against Kristiansund. “We are certainly working on one or two deals as I said before,” he said. “There are still ten days left before the transfer window will finish and we hope to be able to announce a new player or two by then.”

United have been strongly linked with the signing of three players — Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić, Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes and Leicester City’s Harry Maguire.

That is not the only transfer activity which is going on at the Old Trafford as it is expected that striker Romelu Lukaku is set to leave the club as he is getting closer to join Juventus in a swap deal which will see Paulo Dybala coming the other way, whereas midfielder Paul Pogba has been linked heavily with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.  
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Lazio

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.