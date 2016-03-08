Solskjaer confirms United working on ‘one or two’ deals

English Premier League outfit Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that his club are working on ‘one or two’ deals.



Those comments came after the Red Devils win in a friendly match against Kristiansund. “We are certainly working on one or two deals as I said before,” he said. “There are still ten days left before the transfer window will finish and we hope to be able to announce a new player or two by then.”



United have been strongly linked with the signing of three players — Lazio’s Sergej Milinković-Savić, Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes and Leicester City’s Harry Maguire.



That is not the only transfer activity which is going on at the Old Trafford as it is expected that striker Romelu Lukaku is set to leave the club as he is getting closer to join Juventus in a swap deal which will see Paulo Dybala coming the other way, whereas midfielder Paul Pogba has been linked heavily with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

