Solskjaer 'hopes' that Juve target Lukaku will be available for season opener against Chelsea

04 August at 09:30
More twists and turns continue to emerge in the discussion about the future of Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku. After the International Champions Cup match between the Red Devils and AC Milan in Cardiff yesterday, where the Premier League side emerged 3-2 victors after winning on penalties, Solskjaer commented on Lukaku's situation, potentially indicating that he may not move to Juventus or Inter Milan after all:

"​Romelu will probably be back soon in the group next week. This is not an injury, he has little pains and we didn't want to risk anything this weekend. 

"The challenge with Chelsea? He should be available, I hope. I talked to him to indicate the right way to behave: for me the case is closed."

