Solskjaer identifies Mandzukic as prime target for January transfer window
01 October at 17:35English Premier League outfit Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified Italian Serie A giants Juvnetus’ veteran striker Mario Mandzukic as the number one target for the January transfer window, as per the Sun.
The Croatia international was linked with a move away from the Turin-based club in the recently concluded summer transfer window but instead opted to stay.
However, rumours regarding Mandzukic’s future intensified after he was dropped from Juve’s UEFA Champions League squad.
As per the latest development, United, who are short on attacking options, will make a move for the former Atletico Madrid striker in the January transfer window.
