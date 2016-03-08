Solskjaer in unsuccessful attempt to persuade Lukaku: striker wants Inter move

Romelu Lukaku is Inter's number one target for the attack and remains so even after the discussion he had with Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who tried to persuade him to stay at the Old Trafford.



According to The Sun, the Belgian striker has not forgotten the coach's attitude over the past six months when he repeatedly preferred Marcus Rasfhord over him.



What has been done in these days by Solskjaer, according to Lukaku, was too little and too late. THat of the manager is interpreted as a desperate move given the lack of quality at Manchester United.