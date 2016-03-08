Solskjaer: 'Lukaku is now happy; his sale good for everyone'

09 August at 13:15
Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken at the press conference ahead of the club's match against Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend; where he commented on the departure of Romelu Lukaku, who left the club to sign for Inter Milan.

"​Romelu is happy now and I think his sale has been a good deal for everyone.

"I think the chances for Greenwood would have been reduced if we were to buy another striker. And now that the market is over we are all more relieved. Now we know exactly who we can count on and are happy with the three new signings."

