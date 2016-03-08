Solskjaer on Pogba: 'He will stay at United, but I can't guarantee it

26 April at 15:43
Manchester United manager Paul Pogba has said that he does expect Paul Pogba to stay at United in the summer but he can't guarantee his presence at the club.

Pogba has been heavily linked with a move away from United recently, with Real Madrid prowling for him constantly ever since he talked about how much he would love to play for the Spanish giants.

Ahead of United's home game against Chelsea tomorrow, Solskjaer was talking to the press about Pogba. He said: "I think Pogba will be here again next season. I can't guarantee it, but I believe it will be so. He did fantastic things for us, he is a leader of the locker room."

