Solskjaer says he hopes to build a team around Juve and Madrid target Pogba

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged Paul Pogba to stay in England in a recent interview with Sky Sports.



"I want to build a team around him, Paul has never had the feeling of winning anything with this club.



“When you win a trophy here it's all different.



“It can give you new motivations. And I hope he wants to be part of this, I want to be.”



Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and former side Juventus this summer. The World Cup winner and his agent have told the press the player is hoping for a fresh start this season after a mix spell in Manchester.



The former Juve man is often scapegoated by the press for United’s poor performances.



It is not yet known whether Solskjaer’s plea to keep Pogba will make any difference but with United not competing in Champions League football this season it is could be a big factor in his future.



