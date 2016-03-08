Solskjaer says he hopes to build a team around Juve and Madrid target Pogba

17 July at 20:50
Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged Paul Pogba to stay in England in a recent interview with Sky Sports.
 
"I want to build a team around him, Paul has never had the feeling of winning anything with this club.
 
“When you win a trophy here it's all different.
 
“It can give you new motivations. And I hope he wants to be part of this, I want to be.”
 
Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and former side Juventus this summer. The World Cup winner and his agent have told the press the player is hoping for a fresh start this season after a mix spell in Manchester.
 
The former Juve man is often scapegoated by the press for United’s poor performances.
 
It is not yet known whether Solskjaer’s plea to keep Pogba will make any difference but with United not competing in Champions League football this season it is could be a big factor in his future.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.