Solskjaer talks Pogba future amid Juve and Real Madrid links
18 October at 22:30Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken to the press ahead of the club's Premier League match against Liverpool this weekend, discussing the future of Juventus and Real Madrid target Paul Pogba.
'I've never heard Paul say he doesn't want to stay here anymore. He's part of our project for both the present and the future. He played a few games where he wasn't 100% and was criticized for his performance. He took some medical exams and worked to get back into shape away from Manchester.Then there is a picture (the one with Zidane in Dubai, ed ) and, since he is a United player, speculation comes right away. I have no problem with that.'
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments