Son of Maradona attacks Juve fans for ‘cultural inferiority’
30 September at 13:00Juventus took on Napoli in Serie A yesterday evening, with the Old Lady emerging as 3-1 victors; despite the fact that Napoli took the lead through Belgian forward Dries Mertens in the first half. Juve fought back and through two goals from Mario Mandzukic and a goal from Leonardo Bonucci, the Bianconeri took the three points against the side that so nearly beat them to the Scudetto last season.
In the match yesterday, Juve fans were singing chants against Diego Maradona, the Argentine forward who is part of Napoli’s culture and history. Just this morning, Maradona’s son, Diego, came out in defence of his father, saying:
“Patience and tranquility ... We are strong and we have shown it! Choirs during the game show their cultural inferiority and before that, my friends, nothing can be done! Forza Napoli always!”
Despite these comments, Juventus will not be too upset; having come away with an important victory under their belt and their seventh consecutive of the season.
