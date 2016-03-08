Son of Ronaldo's former fitness trainer reveals Juventus star's secret to success

Michael Clegg- the son of Cristiano Ronaldo's former fitness trainer- Mick Clegg, has talked exclusively to Calciomercato about the secret to Ronaldo's fitness and his rise to greatness.

Clegg is a product of the famed Manchester United youth and while he retired at the age of 27, he has worked as Sunderland's strength and conditioning coach for about 12 years. His father Mick though, worked as Man United's fitness coach for over 10 years and has contributed to the development of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Michael was recently talking to Calciomercato from the EliteLabs sports gym that he and his father run at Ashton under Lyne, Manchester. He talked about how Ronaldo became such a player and revealed the success story.

​He said: "Ronaldo knew he was going to be the best player in the world. Why? Because he put his mind, his heart and his training towards that goal.

“He got his own dietician. He understood about recovery. He seeked out professionals in every area, whether its free-kick specialist or whether its about going into the gym to train or working more to become more powerful or strong.

“He got a nutritionist involved. He was almost like the fore-runner of athleticism in football and that’s why he has become the best in the world.”

