Son’s agent refuses to rule out Napoli move
05 October at 15:17English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s star winger Heung-min Son’s agent has refused to rule out a move to Italian Serie A giants Napoli in the future.
The South Korea international is with the North London-based club since 2015 after joining them from the German Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of €30 million.
The 27-year-old, who currently has a contract with Spurs till 2023, has been pretty efficient in front of the goal for the club during his time in London where he has scored 44 goals in 135 league appearances.
Son’s agent Thies Bliemeister, while talking to Radio Marte as cited by Calciomercato.com, has refused to rule out his client’s move to the Naples-based outfit in the near future and revealed that versatile winger likes Italy as well.
“Son to Napoli? Why not?” asked Bliemeister. “Never say never in football. He likes Italy. So who knows what will happen one day.”
Bliemeister also revealed that none of his clients have played with Napoli in the past, something that he would like to change in the near future.
“None of my players played for Naples in the past,” he said. “That’s something I'd like to change in the future.”
