Sorrentino: 'Dybala can play well anywhere; he must follow his heart'

02 August at 11:15
Former Chievo Verona goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino has spoken to La Gazzetta dello Sport about the future of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, who is being linked with a move to Manchester United.

"​In these days I have not commented on where he should go and I will not, because everyone has to decide with his own head. I can only tell him to choose with his heart and go where he feels loved. Paulo can make the difference in any league.

"Surprised Dybala is on the market? ​Yes, but up to a certain point, because at Juve everyone is. Paulo is one of the strongest players around, if I were at Juve I would think about it: he is 25 and has plenty of room for growth. If he leaves, he will be a big loss for Serie A.

"Could he win the Ballon d'Or? ​Absolutely. He has an extraordinary technique, he can solve a match in a heartbeat. He is smart and intelligent, he runs a lot and goes to get the ball behind. I don't see many players like him. He is determined and ambitious: at Palermo, after training, he made me do overtime because he had to train on penalties and set pieces. He has already made an important path at Juventus and can become number one."

