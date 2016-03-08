Sorrentino sends a message to the fans on Instagram

SHOW GALLERY

In the opening game of Serie A, Juventus traveled to face Chievo Verona at the Marc'Antonio Bentegodi stadium in a tight game that ended 3-2 for the Bianconeri.



Stefano Sorrentino had an epic game and pulled eight saves against the Old Lady and it wasn't until he left the pitch that Juventus scored the winner.

The 39-year-old goalkeeper suffered an injury when he clashed with Ronaldo in the dying minutes of the game.



The goalie had a message to share with fans after the game and he took it on Instagram to say: Thanks for your messages and for your love. We are a great team and we came close to an extraordinary achievement yesterday. Ronaldo crushed me!



Sorrentino started playing for Chievo back in 2008, he spent three seasons with Palermo afterwards and returned to the Flying Donkeys back in 2016. The keeper also played three seasons outside of Italy as he had a short spell with Recreativo in La Liga and two seasons with AEK Athens in Greece.





https://www.instagram.com/p/BmqBTrJgi1P/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_loading_state_control