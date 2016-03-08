Tuttosport rates Ronaldo at 8/10 and praises the striker for carrying the team on his shoulders by dictating the play and giving his teammates a wake-up.

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo was average for most of the game but it was all decided by his goals, with the latter being a 'ball of fire'. Rating? 7.5/10.

Il Corriere dello Sport follows the same pattern and gives him 7.5/10, while stating that: "Sure, he gets lost in the presence of Bernardeschi and Dybala, but then he takes the ball and sounds like a violin".

