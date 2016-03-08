South American football expert reveals why Correa is the ideal partner for Piatek at Milan

25 July at 19:45
Angel Correa is on the verge of joining AC Milan, with the Rossoneri in continuous negotiations with the Atletico Madrid about the Argentinian attacker. South American football expert Stefano Borghi spoke to Milannews.it to give a clue about the kind of player Milan are set to acquire and how he fits in Marco Giampaolo's team.

"If Correa is the right man for Milan's attack? He is a very important player. He has already shown that he can stay at the highest levels of European football. Perhaps something more was expected last year but in general, it didn't seem to be a great season for the whole Atletico team," he said.

"I think if he were to go to Milan and would play in a leading role, he could find some very interesting conditions. He has the characteristics to be in that game. The conformation with an attacking midfielder and a striker like Piatek could put him in ideal conditions.

"50 million price tag? Beyond the figures, on which many opinions have been expressed, I believe he can be a great buy for Milan. For a player of his level, the figure is adequate. He played a more sacrificial role at Atletico, as a wide midfielder.

"I think he is more of a striker, even though he played well as a winger in the previous season. According to me, Correa and Piatek with a playmaker behind them would be a very interesting couple in Giampaolo's system," he concluded.

