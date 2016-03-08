Southampton boss gives Inter boost in Cedric Soares chase

24 January at 16:55
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has given Inter a huge boost in pursuit of Portuguese full-back Cedric Soares: "We've tried to add potential to the team and I think we did it", Hasenhuttl said during a press conference held on Thursday.

"We will sign new players only if they will prove they can helpful for now or for the future. The most important thing right now is not to have a group that is too big. If there are too many players I can't give them the feeling that all of them are important".
 

