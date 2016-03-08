Southampton identify van Dijk’s heir in Serie A: Inter also in race
27 September at 13:35Southampton may have identified the heir of Virgil van Dijk who swapped the Saints with Liverpool this past January.
According to The Sun (Via Sportmediaset), the Premier League side are ready to submit a January £ 10 bid to sign the experienced Atalanta star who has imposed himself as one of the most reliable defenders in Serie A during his three-year spell at Atalanta.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Southampton are not the only club interested in signing the 27-year-old who is also being tracked by Inter.
The Nerazzurri have four center-backs at their disposal but could see Joao Miranda leave the club either in January or at the end of the season.
The Brazilian’s contract with the Nerazzurri expires at the end of the season and Toloi is regarded as one of the possible replacements for the former Atletico Madrid captain.
Toloi has 113 appearances in Serie A (108 with Atalanta and five with Roma) and has scored six goals in the Italian league so far.
