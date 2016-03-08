Southampton make offer for Andre Silva: the situation and AC Milan's stance
03 July at 10:45As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, in the last hours there was an offensive by Southampton, which, through intermediaries would have made a concrete proposal to AC Milan for Andre Silva: a loan with an option to buy for 18 million euros.
However, this offer was considered low by the Rossoneri, considering they paid 38 million euros for the player two summers ago. The club starts from a valuation of 25 million but at this moment would rather keep the player and give him another chance. Though if a suitable offer were to arrive, the Portuguese striker could leave the San Siro again.
In the meantime, however, Giampaolo is ready to try the player out in his tactical scheme. The new manager rates Silva very highly and considers him a functional player to his game, clever tactically and of above-average technical qualities. Thus, Milan would like to recover the player but, as mentioned, in the event of a good offer, the situation could change.
