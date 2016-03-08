Southampton prepare assault for Milan forward Andre Silva

03 August at 11:15
Premier League club Southampton are preparing a push to sign AC Milan forward Andre Silva.

Silva is on the Rossoneri shopping list as the club have attempted to ignite a real shuffle of personnel both on and off the field this summer. 

Milan value Silva at 25 million euros, and would like this figure to be met if they are to sell the Portuguese striker. Silva has had a mixed spell since joining Milan, after being tipped for great things that he never quite realised.

