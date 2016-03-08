Gareth Southgate has spoken after England’s loss, saying that he was "very proud" of his players.

​England took an early lead against Croatia, a Kieran Trippier free kick on five minutes making some fans think that they had a foot in the final.

But Croatia fought back, and turned the tables with goals from Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic (two Serie A goals!) to beat the Three Lions in extra time.

​Speaking to the BBC, the former Middlesbrough manager said that:

"I am immensely proud by the way the players have played and we can see by the reaction of the supporters, they felt the same. It was difficult to say anything that will make them feel better at his moment.



"They have not experienced that before playing with England and it also shows that it can be a memorable experience playing for their country."

Croatia arguably deserved the win, showing far more intent after the break, and creating a number of dangerous chances. England showed little going forward after missing a few good chances to go two up in the first half.