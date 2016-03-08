Arsenal are interested in Caglar Soyuncu of Freiburg,

The young defender has been the subject of speculation for a while now, and it appears that Sven Mislintat is willing to spend €40 million on the Bundesliga star.

Speaking in an interview, Soyuncu claimed that "Arsenal are one of the most important clubs in England.

"I know they’re interested in me, but there’s nothing finalised yet about my transfer.

"After the national team camp we’ll have talks."

His agent, Mustafa Dogru, had fuelled the speculation when he said that his young client was “ready” last month.

"The difference between Bundesliga 1 and the Premier League is not as big as from the Turkish second division and Bundesliga 1, so he is ready.

"He is perfect for the Premier League. We are sure he is going to make a big impact in the first season."

The 21-year-old was initially linked to the Gunners by the president of his former club, Altinordu Izmir,