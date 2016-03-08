Spain boss acknowledges equality in World Cup
21 June at 11:10Spain national team manager Fernando Hierro has admitted that this World Cup has been full of equality as teams have been very equal to each other this time around.
Spain picked up a fortunate 1-0 win over Iran in their second game of the ongoing FIFA World Cup and this put them closer to qualifying for the knockout rounds of the competition. It was a lucky Diego Costa goal that helped Spain win, apart from a disallowed Iran goal that was chalked off because of handball.
In an interview that Hierro gave to Telecinco, he revealed that this World Cup has been full of equality. He said: "Nobody is winning easily at the World Cup, we've had it as hard as we thought."
"It's difficult to get into a rhythm with so much interruption. At half time we corrected some things and improved after the goal."
"Equality is at its maximum in this World Cup," he intimated. "Iran are a great team, with clear ideas."
Go to comments