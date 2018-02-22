Spain, Lopetegui: "Here is why I left Morata home..."

Julien Lopetegui (Spain's national team coach) spoke to Cadena SER about his World Cup squad, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Morata? I took a courageous decision, I had to do it. He had good moments for Chelsea this season but he also had rough patches too. He didn't finish off the season well which is why I had to make this decision. I know that he will re-find his form soon since he is an international level player. He will be back with Spain and will help us out a lot in the future...".