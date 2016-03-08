Spain U-21 captain says 'referee allowed Italy to win'

Understandably so, Spain's captain Jesus Vallejo wasn't happy with his side for squandering such a big chance. However, he also directed harsh criticism towards the referee, who he felt allowed Italy to win the game.

"On Saturday they told us that any kick over the knee would result in a red card, and that any referees that didn't follow this line would be removed from officiating games. Apparently, this wasn't the case.

"Italy had many fouls and, although this shouldn't excuse the defeat, it's also true that you can't say one thing and then do another. I have no idea why they didn't send off the player who fouled Ceballos," he concluded.

Last night, Italy's U-21 side managed to come back from being one goal down against Spain, thanks to a brace by Federico Chiesa. In the end, the Azzurrini won by 3-1, and are now in a good position to qualify from their group.