SPAL-AC Milan: Predicted line-ups

26 May at 14:15
AC Milan will face off against SPAL this evening at Stadio Paolo Mazza, looking to do all they can in order to keep the Champions League dream alive, as it doesn't only depend on them. Down below are the predicted line-ups for both sides.
 
Likely SPAL XI (3-5-2): Gomis; Cionek, Vicari, Bonifazi; Lazzari, Valoti, Murgia, Kurtic, Fares: Floccari, Petagna.
 
Likely AC Milan XI (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Abate, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Calhanoglu; Suso, Piatek, Borini.
 

