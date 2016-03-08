SPAL, coach Semplici: 'Di Francesco can play on the wing'
24 September at 20:45SPAL coach Leonardo Semplici spoke in a press conference today via Calciomercato.com ahead of his side’s game against Lecce, discussing the challenge that awaits.
“Di Francesco instead of D'Alessandro? Federico will be able to make himself useful along the wings when we have more balance, as he has characteristics that lead him to be more skilled from the wings. In the last games, playing with a dynamic tip like him, we had advantages and disadvantages. For the challenge against Lecce we are considering whether to move him outside, so as to add another attacking threat. Right now, however, what I'm most interested in is seeing more determination from my guys.”
The Emilian club are currently 17th in the league after a poor start to the season, with losses against Bologna, Atalanta and Sassuolo, although they did come from behind against Lazio to win 2-1 at home earlier this month.
SPAL’s next game against newly promoted side Lecce is already an important one, with their opponent only being one place behind in the table, in the relegation zone.
Apollo Heyes
