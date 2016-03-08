Spal coach sends warning to Juventus

SPAL head coach Leonardo Semplici spoke at his press conference ahead of the Ferrara side's match against Juventus in Serie A tomorrow, issuing a warning to the Bianconeri: '​I tried to keep up the morale of the boys, these situations are not good. We knew we would meet this side, but until you live them you don't know how it is. We will play an extraordinary game against one of the strongest teams in Europe. We will put Juve in trouble.'



'Juve is trying to grow in terms of the game. We will have to stay in the game, even if it will be very difficult.'